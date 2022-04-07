(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Federal Reserve officials laid out a long-awaited plan to shrink their balance sheet by more than $1 trillion a year while raising interest rates “expeditiously” to counter the hottest inflation in four decades Economic conditions and a larger starting size for the central bank’s balance sheet warrant earlier and faster runoff than during the previous cycle in 2017

The head of the U.S.’s second-busiest container seaport said he has seen no letup in import volumes, though there may be some slowing in coming months Containers full of frozen food and chemicals are piling up at China’s biggest port in Shanghai as the lock down of the city and virus testing means truckers can’t get to the docks to pick up boxes Commodities could surge by as much 40% if investors boost their allocation to raw materials at a time of rising inflation

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde tested positive for Covid-19 just days before policy makers’ next decision, and said the diagnosis won’t affect the operations of her institution

The next economic jolt to Russia will likely arrive by way of the labor market, building in intensity over the coming months and bringing new hardships for a nation already waylaid by a series of shocks Russian coal and oil paid for in yuan is about to start flowing into China as the two countries try to maintain their energy trade

China has promised once again to step up monetary support, raising expectations that an interest rate cut or other easing measures could happen as early as next week The war in Ukraine may weaken China’s exports, a crucial support to growth especially now that Covid-19 is again wreaking havoc on the domestic economy

Canada will ban most foreigners from buying homes for two years in an attempt to cool off a surging real-estate market

Peru is forecast to raise interest rates Thursday to curb soaring inflation that led to mass protests, riots and a state of emergency

