(Bloomberg) -- Banks in the Federal Reserve’s San Francisco district led institutions that ramped up use of a key facility in January, as they took advantage of a final window of generous borrowing costs, according to Wrightson ICAP’s analysis of data released last week.

The Bank Term Funding Program, established last year to restore confidence in the financial system after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, stopped doling out loans on March 11. While it was a solution to one of the financial system’s main challenges of 2023 — giving banks and credit unions the ability to borrow funds for as long as a year — the program attracted controversy in its waning months when institutions started tapping it to fund an arbitrage opportunity. That prompted the Fed to increase the cost to borrow through the facility in January.

From Jan. 1 to Jan. 24 — the day before the changes to the facility took effect — usage surged about $38.6 billion from the year-end level of $129.2 billion, according to Wrightson’s analysis of Fed financial statements released March 26.

“Banks in many districts found the concessionary terms of the program too good to pass up in early January,” Wrightson ICAP economist Lou Crandall wrote in a note to clients on Monday. “One-year loans with general collateral requirements and sub-5% rates were an attractive offering.”

Breakdowns of the weekly Fed data for that period suggest banks in the San Francisco district were “power users,” accounting for $8 billion of the growth, according to Wrightson. Data also showed that institutions in the Boston region took $4 billion of new loans in that period, while six other areas saw increases of $2 billion to $3 billion.

After the Fed’s adjustments, borrowing petered out and repayments might have exceeded $1 billion in both the Atlanta and St. Louis districts. Since the facility expired a little over two weeks ago, about $35 billion of loans have run off, with declines concentrated in San Francisco, followed by the Dallas and Minneapolis regions.

Wrightson expects loan repayments to slow considerably in the second quarter, with no more than $4 billion of Bank Term Funding Program credit to run off in the next two weeks, with another $25 billion likely to come due by June 25.

Runoffs for the rest of the year will depend on the Fed’s outlook for interest-rate policy. Deutsche Bank strategists see balances dropping to zero by December as borrowers may want to repay loans once the BTFP’s interest rate exceeds the projected interest on reserve balances, currently 5.4%.

“If the Fed finally begins to cut rates this summer, alternative funding sources will become more attractive and the pace of early repayments may accelerate,” Crandall wrote.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.