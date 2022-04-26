(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

  • A key Democrat in the U.S. Senate says he’s spoken to Michael Barr, President Joe Biden’s pick for Fed chief banking supervisor, and doesn’t have a problem with his nomination
  • Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to hold his first in-person press conference since the pandemic began, meeting reporters following the conclusion of the U.S. central bank’s two-day policy meeting
  • Bloomberg Economics says relief for federal government finances may only be temporary
  • Mexico’s government is seeking a pact with private companies to limit price increases of basic items in a bid to tame inflation that’s failed to budge from two-decade highs
  • Goldman Sachs economists said they now expect the European Central Bank to hike interest rates by 25 basis points in July, followed by increases in September and December
  • China’s central bank pledged to support the economy through targeted financing for small businesses and a quick resolution of the ongoing crackdown on technology firms
  • China’s leaders are under mounting pressure to throw the country’s Covid-stricken economy a lifeline as they gather for a critical meeting in the coming days
  • South Korea’s economy decelerated to a more measured pace
  • More economists see a supersized Reserve Bank of Australia hike in June

