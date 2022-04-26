39m ago
Fed Banking Chief, Goldman on ECB, Powell Appearance: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.
Welcome to Tuesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- A key Democrat in the U.S. Senate says he’s spoken to Michael Barr, President Joe Biden’s pick for Fed chief banking supervisor, and doesn’t have a problem with his nomination
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to hold his first in-person press conference since the pandemic began, meeting reporters following the conclusion of the U.S. central bank’s two-day policy meeting
- Bloomberg Economics says relief for federal government finances may only be temporary
- Mexico’s government is seeking a pact with private companies to limit price increases of basic items in a bid to tame inflation that’s failed to budge from two-decade highs
- Goldman Sachs economists said they now expect the European Central Bank to hike interest rates by 25 basis points in July, followed by increases in September and December
- China’s central bank pledged to support the economy through targeted financing for small businesses and a quick resolution of the ongoing crackdown on technology firms
- China’s leaders are under mounting pressure to throw the country’s Covid-stricken economy a lifeline as they gather for a critical meeting in the coming days
- South Korea’s economy decelerated to a more measured pace
- More economists see a supersized Reserve Bank of Australia hike in June
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.