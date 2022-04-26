(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Tuesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

A key Democrat in the U.S. Senate says he’s spoken to Michael Barr, President Joe Biden’s pick for Fed chief banking supervisor, and doesn’t have a problem with his nomination

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to hold his first in-person press conference since the pandemic began, meeting reporters following the conclusion of the U.S. central bank’s two-day policy meeting

Bloomberg Economics says relief for federal government finances may only be temporary

Mexico’s government is seeking a pact with private companies to limit price increases of basic items in a bid to tame inflation that’s failed to budge from two-decade highs

Goldman Sachs economists said they now expect the European Central Bank to hike interest rates by 25 basis points in July, followed by increases in September and December

China’s central bank pledged to support the economy through targeted financing for small businesses and a quick resolution of the ongoing crackdown on technology firms

China’s leaders are under mounting pressure to throw the country’s Covid-stricken economy a lifeline as they gather for a critical meeting in the coming days

South Korea’s economy decelerated to a more measured pace

More economists see a supersized Reserve Bank of Australia hike in June

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.