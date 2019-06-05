(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

The U.S. economy broadly expanded in recent weeks and the business outlook remained “solidly positive,” according to a Fed survey that also indicated some clouds on the horizon

Hong Kong’s exposure to the trade war between China and the U.S. suggests the city’s sky-high house prices might not last

The Reserve Bank of India is likely to cement its position as Asia’s most dovish central bank with a third straight interest-rate cut

The ECB will decide on Thursday whether the euro zone needs more stimulus as its global peers move to shore up a recession-threatened global economy

Ireland’s government is standing by its choice to run the country’s central bank -- for now -- as the incoming chief finds himself at the center of a political dispute in New Zealand

Tariffs of 25% on China and Mexico, plus retaliation in both cases, would lower U.S. GDP by 0.8% in 2021, writes Dan Hanson, noting Donald Trump is ignoring a valuable lesson of military history

China is likely to cut interest rates twice as the intensifying trade war hits the economy’s already-fragile growth, writes David Qu

Fears that rising trade tensions might undermine global growth are becoming a reality, contributing to a widespread slowdown in the world economy, according to IMF chief Christine Lagarde

The hottest economic doctrine around says governments should learn to love their public debt. Japan’s been more relaxed than most –- but a looming tax hike suggests it may be about to blink

Meantime, at the Fed’s conference reviewing its policy tools, nominal-GDP targeters staged a mini revolt

