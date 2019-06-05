Jun 5, 2019
Fed Beige Book, Hong Kong Housing Hit, Third RBI Cut: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- The U.S. economy broadly expanded in recent weeks and the business outlook remained “solidly positive,” according to a Fed survey that also indicated some clouds on the horizon
- Hong Kong’s exposure to the trade war between China and the U.S. suggests the city’s sky-high house prices might not last
- The Reserve Bank of India is likely to cement its position as Asia’s most dovish central bank with a third straight interest-rate cut
- The ECB will decide on Thursday whether the euro zone needs more stimulus as its global peers move to shore up a recession-threatened global economy
- Ireland’s government is standing by its choice to run the country’s central bank -- for now -- as the incoming chief finds himself at the center of a political dispute in New Zealand
- Tariffs of 25% on China and Mexico, plus retaliation in both cases, would lower U.S. GDP by 0.8% in 2021, writes Dan Hanson, noting Donald Trump is ignoring a valuable lesson of military history
- China is likely to cut interest rates twice as the intensifying trade war hits the economy’s already-fragile growth, writes David Qu
- Fears that rising trade tensions might undermine global growth are becoming a reality, contributing to a widespread slowdown in the world economy, according to IMF chief Christine Lagarde
- The hottest economic doctrine around says governments should learn to love their public debt. Japan’s been more relaxed than most –- but a looming tax hike suggests it may be about to blink
- Meantime, at the Fed’s conference reviewing its policy tools, nominal-GDP targeters staged a mini revolt
