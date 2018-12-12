(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

The Federal Reserve is piling up unrealized losses on its $4.1 trillion bond portfolio, raising questions about its finances at a politically dicey moment for the independent central bank President Donald Trump has urged the Federal Reserve not to proceed with an expected interest-rate increase when it meets next week, continuing his public campaign against further hikes That’s not the first time Trump has made his feelings about Fed Chairman Powell known

The damage to China’s economy from the trade war with the U.S. can’t be immediately made good even in the case of a resolution, Citigroup economists say It’s good news for Vietnam though. In the race to lure companies looking for alternative manufacturing sites, it wields a slew of advantages over its rivals

In a big week for the European Central Bank, the biggest prize for bond investors when it makes its final monetary policy decision of the year might be a clearer plan for its 2.6 trillion-euro asset-purchase portfolio

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s silence on interest rates is doing little to soothe market worry that Turkey’s central bank could act too soon to loosen policy

European Union leaders are set to mandate the design of a controversial budget for the euro area as part of a plan to shore up the common currency

India named a former bureaucrat who oversaw Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s controversial cash ban program as its new central bank chief. His predecessor, Urjit Patel, left with scarcely a whimper The new RBI chief is an active user of Twitter, a sharp contrast to Patel who was publicity shy and rarely gave interviews Unless politicians let the RBI do its job, the economic setup will fall short of the nation’s aspirations, Bloomberg Opinion’s Daniel Moss writes



