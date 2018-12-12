1h ago
Fed Bond Losses, China Trade Damage, RBI Newcomer: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- The Federal Reserve is piling up unrealized losses on its $4.1 trillion bond portfolio, raising questions about its finances at a politically dicey moment for the independent central bank
- President Donald Trump has urged the Federal Reserve not to proceed with an expected interest-rate increase when it meets next week, continuing his public campaign against further hikes
- That’s not the first time Trump has made his feelings about Fed Chairman Powell known
- The damage to China’s economy from the trade war with the U.S. can’t be immediately made good even in the case of a resolution, Citigroup economists say
- It’s good news for Vietnam though. In the race to lure companies looking for alternative manufacturing sites, it wields a slew of advantages over its rivals
- In a big week for the European Central Bank, the biggest prize for bond investors when it makes its final monetary policy decision of the year might be a clearer plan for its 2.6 trillion-euro asset-purchase portfolio
- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s silence on interest rates is doing little to soothe market worry that Turkey’s central bank could act too soon to loosen policy
- European Union leaders are set to mandate the design of a controversial budget for the euro area as part of a plan to shore up the common currency
- India named a former bureaucrat who oversaw Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s controversial cash ban program as its new central bank chief. His predecessor, Urjit Patel, left with scarcely a whimper
- The new RBI chief is an active user of Twitter, a sharp contrast to Patel who was publicity shy and rarely gave interviews
- Unless politicians let the RBI do its job, the economic setup will fall short of the nation’s aspirations, Bloomberg Opinion’s Daniel Moss writes
To contact the reporter on this story: Lucy Meakin in London at lmeakin1@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Joanna Ossinger
©2018 Bloomberg L.P.