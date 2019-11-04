Nov 4, 2019
Fed Braces for Trump, Lagarde Urges Resolve, Weak China: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- Fed policy makers are satisfied with the stance of monetary policy even if President Donald Trump isn’t
- Christine Lagarde steered clear of monetary policy in her first speech as ECB president, calling instead for “strength, resolve and courage” in the region
- Early indicators pointed to further weakness in China’s economy in October, a sixth month of such red signs, writes Qian Wan
- China is reviewing locations in the U.S. where President Xi Jinping would be willing to meet with Trump to sign the first phase of a trade deal. Shawn Donan explains why the location matters in the latest edition Terms of Trade
- India decided against joining a trade agreement covering much of Asia, paving the way for 15 other countries to sign the China-backed regional deal next year. What’s the RCEP and what happened to the TPP?: QuickTake explains
- Global manufacturing shrank for a sixth month in October as new export orders extended their longest downturn since 2002. Yet output and orders also firmed in a sign factory activity is stabilizing
- Malaysia’s central bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged Tuesday, with a few economists predicting more easing in coming months amid an uncertain global economy
- Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg decided against changing the current Monetary Policy Agreement with the RBA. leaving the inflation target at 2-3%
- South Africa is fighting to preserve its last investment-grade credit rating and avert a forced selloff of billions of rand of its debt
- U.K. government spending is heading for a return to levels not seen for four decades regardless of who triumphs in the upcoming election, according to the Resolution Foundation think tank
- Argentina will face plenty of challenges in 2020, and they will shape the fate of the economy for years to come, writes Adriana Dupita
- As the world ages, exceptionally low rates will become more embedded as the new norm, suggesting a need for further discussion on adjusting inflation targets, according to BNP Paribas
