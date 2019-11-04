(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Fed policy makers are satisfied with the stance of monetary policy even if President Donald Trump isn’t

Christine Lagarde steered clear of monetary policy in her first speech as ECB president, calling instead for “strength, resolve and courage” in the region

Early indicators pointed to further weakness in China’s economy in October, a sixth month of such red signs, writes Qian Wan

China is reviewing locations in the U.S. where President Xi Jinping would be willing to meet with Trump to sign the first phase of a trade deal. Shawn Donan explains why the location matters in the latest edition Terms of Trade

India decided against joining a trade agreement covering much of Asia, paving the way for 15 other countries to sign the China-backed regional deal next year. What’s the RCEP and what happened to the TPP?: QuickTake explains

Global manufacturing shrank for a sixth month in October as new export orders extended their longest downturn since 2002. Yet output and orders also firmed in a sign factory activity is stabilizing

Malaysia’s central bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged Tuesday, with a few economists predicting more easing in coming months amid an uncertain global economy

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg decided against changing the current Monetary Policy Agreement with the RBA. leaving the inflation target at 2-3%

South Africa is fighting to preserve its last investment-grade credit rating and avert a forced selloff of billions of rand of its debt

U.K. government spending is heading for a return to levels not seen for four decades regardless of who triumphs in the upcoming election, according to the Resolution Foundation think tank

Argentina will face plenty of challenges in 2020, and they will shape the fate of the economy for years to come, writes Adriana Dupita

As the world ages, exceptionally low rates will become more embedded as the new norm, suggesting a need for further discussion on adjusting inflation targets, according to BNP Paribas

