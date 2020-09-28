2h ago
Fed Buyback Ban, Christmas Inequality, BOE Asset Record: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day
- The Federal Reserve is about to decide whether to extend a ban on banks buying back their own stock. It may shape up to be pivotal for year-end funding risks
- Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there’s a chance she and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin can still reach a deal on a coronavirus stimulus package, and that Democrats will unveil a new “proffer” shortly
- This Christmas will be one of exorbitant spending and lavish gifts for many American families. It’ll also be one of tight budgets and difficulty putting food on the table for many others
- A job in America’s fastest-growing U.S. industry -- home-based health care -- is doing little to lift pay for Black women
- Central banks are digging deeper and deeper into their monetary toolboxes to cushion the Covid-19-induced shock to the global economy
- The Bank of England increased its asset purchase facility by 0.9% to a record 703.3 billion pounds in the past week
- A resurgence of poverty in Latin America is bringing a vicious wave of hunger in a region that was supposed to have mostly eradicated that kind of malnutrition decades ago
- Emerging markets are heading toward the end of the third quarter with more reasons to be cautious than optimistic
