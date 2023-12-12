(Bloomberg) -- With Tuesday’s inflation data in the rear-view, investor focus turns to Wednesday’s Federal Reserve policy decision which has the potential to unleash maximum pain on elevated long positions in the Treasury market. Clues are starting to emerge that liquidations are already underway, in a de-risking move during a packed week for risk events.

The potential for the Fed to signal a path of policy rate more hawkish than currently priced into the swaps market could prompt a bear flattening pain trade.

That’s because positioning in the Treasury market points to traders being long, with demand seen in front- and belly of the curve as part of a bull steepener bias. As well as futures, a bull-steepening bias has also been seen within the options market linked to the secured overnight financing rate this week.

Bank of America strategists on a note Monday, flag commodity trading advisers, or CTAs, as long the front-end of the curve and remaining in steepener positions. “Bear flattening therefore remains a risk if this position comes under pressure,” strategists including Meghan Swiber say. Citi strategists also flag over-sized long positions into Wednesday’s central bank policy decision. “Large tactical one-sided longs held in both USTs and EGBs, but the largest risks are concentrated in US,” strategists Ed Acton and Bill O’Donnell point out.

Positioning has recently reflected some unwinding of long positions, likely profit-taking and de-leveraging into a packed week for risk events and with year-end appreciating. Tuesday’s release of the latest JPMorgan Chase & Co. Treasury client survey showed a 9% shift of long positions into neutrals, which stand at most in three months. Meanwhile, latest CFTC data shows hedge funds unwinding long positions in SOFR futures for the first time since October in week up to Dec. 5.

Here’s a rundown of the latest positioning in various corners of the market:

Dovish Skew Shift

The recent build-up in bullish momentum has seen the options skew on Treasury futures extend further positive, with the long-bond skew peaking through 100 basis points last week, indicating traders paying the highest premium for a long-end rally since April. Options skew also remains positive across front- and belly tenors.

Asset Managers Extend Net Long

CFTC positioning data showed asset managers net long duration extending around 113,000 10-year note futures equivalents in week up to Dec. 5, the largest net gain since end of October. Meanwhile, hedge funds over the week liquidated around $5.5 million per basis point in net SOFR long positions but added to net short positioning across long-end of the curve.

SOFR Options Most Active

Huge positioning jump over the week up to Monday seen in the 94.875, 94.75 and 95.00 strikes down to positioning builds in structures such as March 2024 94.75/94.875/95.00 call fly and March 2024 94.625/94.75/94.875/95.00 and 94.875/95.00/95.125/95.50 call condors. The bullish positioning around the March tenor targets a rate cut as early as the March 20 policy decision.

Positioning in SOFR options across Dec23, Mar24 and Jun24 tenors remains most bloated in the 94.75 strike, followed by the 95.00 and the 94.625 strikes.

Block Trade Summary

Last week saw elevated block activity across 2-year note contract, with a total amount of roughly $4 million per basis point in risk executed via block trades. Trade highlights included a $910k basis point risk 5s30s flattener position blocked late Friday, consistent with adding to an existing position for a combined flattener risk of $1.8m per basis point in risk.

