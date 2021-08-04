(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Wednesday, Americas. Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

On Wall Street, investors are banking on another four years for Jerome Powell as chair of the Federal Reserve -- introducing a potential risk for President Joe Biden should he opt to replace him Here’s a closer look at the battle lines being drawn on Powell’s Fed job

The median FOMC participant’s projection for 7% U.S. GDP growth in 2021 is slipping out of reach, Bloomberg Economics’ updated economic projections suggest

Brazil’s central bank will likely turn even more hawkish by delivering its biggest interest rate hike since 2003, as policy makers contend with an array of price pressures that’s seen keeping inflation above target through 2022 Here’s what Bloomberg Economics will be watching at today’s rate decision

Tortured logistics at one factory in Pennsylvania reveal the economic toll of America’s strained highways, rail lines and ports

Children have to get vaccinated for less urgent threats before going to class -- and it works. So why not require Covid shots to go back to school?

