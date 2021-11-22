(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Whoever ends up running the Federal Reserve in February will struggle to align hikes with hiring goal President Joe Biden will give a speech on the economy and inflation on Tuesday as markets await his decision on the next Fed chair While Jay Powell’s chances of being renominated as Fed chair are strong, the likelihood that current Fed governor Lael Brainard will be chose has risen

Global tax negotiators hammering out details of a transformative new tax deal are shaping it to maximize its chance of acceptance in the U.S., whose companies face the biggest impact

Midway through the holiday shopping season, U.S. consumers are finding that their budgets aren’t stretching as far as they had expected Polling data shows Americans say they are worried about inflation, shortages in goods and public schools as the country heads towards 2022 midterm elections

A celebrity economist campaigning remotely from the U.S. state of Alabama may have an impact on who becomes Chile’s next president

Venezuela’s ruling socialist party won all but three races for governor in general elections Sunday in a vote market by low turnout

Canada’s government pledges help for flood-hit British Columbia as the province faces more rain

Finally, here’s what’s to look out for in the world economy this week

