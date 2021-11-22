(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

  • Whoever ends up running the Federal Reserve in February will struggle to align hikes with hiring goal
    • President Joe Biden will give a speech on the economy and inflation on Tuesday as markets await his decision on the next Fed chair
    • While Jay Powell’s chances of being renominated as Fed chair are strong, the likelihood that current Fed governor Lael Brainard will be chose has risen
  • Global tax negotiators hammering out details of a transformative new tax deal are shaping it to maximize its chance of acceptance in the U.S., whose companies face the biggest impact
  • Midway through the holiday shopping season, U.S. consumers are finding that their budgets aren’t stretching as far as they had expected
    • Polling data shows Americans say they are worried about inflation, shortages in goods and public schools as the country heads towards 2022 midterm elections
  • A celebrity economist campaigning remotely from the U.S. state of Alabama may have an impact on who becomes Chile’s next president
  • Venezuela’s ruling socialist party won all but three races for governor in general elections Sunday in a vote market by low turnout
  • Canada’s government pledges help for flood-hit British Columbia as the province faces more rain
  • Finally, here’s what’s to look out for in the world economy this week

