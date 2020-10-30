10h ago
Fed Challenge, Europe Rebound Derailed, Canada Spending: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Many of the best-performing investment ideas in 2020 hinged on what the Federal Reserve was doing to fight the economic fallout from the coronavirus. Now investors are seeking ways to profit from the eventual unintended consequences of the unprecedented monetary accommodation
- The euro-area economy surged by a record in the third quarter but the rebound is now being derailed by an intensifying pandemic and new government restrictions. It’s a similar picture to the U.S., where a deadlock over further stimulus threaten to weigh on activity
- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of pulling a “political stunt” and holding up a stimulus bill
- In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is said to be considering allocating billions in annual permanent spending for new programs
- European Central Bank policy maker Robert Holzmann said it is right to assume that President Christine Lagarde signaled more monetary stimulus is coming
- She has also cleared the path for governments to do whatever is necessary to counter Covid-19’s second wave -- just so long as they crank up the spending
- Here’s what economists are saying about China’s new five-year plan
