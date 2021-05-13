(Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up here.

Welcome to Thursday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

While Wall Street is ringing alarms about out-of-control inflation, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues are expressing confidence in a more benign outlook Acceleration in U.S. price growth this year will have “only transitory effects on underlying inflation,” Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Wednesday Some economists, meanwhile, have flagged the possibility that consumer prices will take at least several months to settle down

President Joe Biden’s attempt to expand the definition of infrastructure has sent economists to the drawing boards to measure the impact of his spending plans

When it comes to investing their own money to tackle climate change or promote better corporate governance, European Central Bank officials are decidedly average

Canadians are so alarmed by the red-hot housing market that many say they’d like to see the central bank raise the cost of borrowing to dampen demand for real estate and stabilize prices

Russia’s debt chiefs are working on a mechanism that will allow the government to retire costlier ruble bonds sold to raise emergency funds during the coronavirus pandemic

Finally, check out this week’s Stephanomics podcast to hear what’s behind the Great 2021 inflation debate

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.