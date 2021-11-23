(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

President Joe Biden selected Jerome Powell for a second term as Federal Reserve chair and Lael Brainard for vice chair, opting for continuity as the U.S. central bank grapples with the fastest inflation in three decades Powell and Brainard said their priority will be to rein in fast-rising consumer prices

Every step of the global supply chain is going wrong -- all at once. This means companies have to place orders several months in advance, pay much higher rates and often order in large quantities

The European Central Bank is “serious” about ending its emergency bond-buying program in March and may not need to expand regular asset purchases to cover the shortfall, according to Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan defended his pursuit of lower interest rates to boost economic growth, even as the lira tumbled to a new record low

China’s marked economic slowdown in the second half of the year is testing the central bank’s policy mettle and dividing economists over whether more aggressive action is needed

More younger women are in the labor force than ever in the U.K. as the pandemic drove structural changes to the labor market

New Zealand’s central bank will likely hike interest rates for a second straight month and signal a more aggressive tightening cycle

Ghana unexpectedly lifted its key interest rate for the first time since 2015 as inflation risks build

In a sign that parts of the U.K. economy have fully recovered from the country’s worst recession in 300 years, Pret A Manger Ltd.’s sales last week rose above pre-pandemic levels for the first time

