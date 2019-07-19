(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Two senior Fed officials stressed the need to act quickly if the economy looks likely to stumble, reinforcing bets interest rates could be cut by up to half a percentage point later this month A rate cut probably means the Fed’s campaign to shrink its balance sheet is over, leaving the central bank hoarding trillions of dollars more than before the 2008 financial crisis Meanwhile, here’s why tepid manufacturing is at the heart of the case for lower rates

U.S. and Chinese senior officials spoke by phone on Thursday, the second call since the late June summit at which the two sides agreed to a truce in their ongoing trade conflict

Trade-war jitters and slower growth are prompting more interest-rate cuts by spooked central bankers, who are already feeling under pressure with little help from governments The world’s central banks are likely to start following the lead set by their governments, according to the economist who’s become the public face of Modern Monetary Theory -- even if they don’t acknowledge what they’re doing

European Central Bank policy makers will give a clear signal next week that interest rates are about to fall even further below zero, economists predict

Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan didn’t apply to succeed Mark Carney as Bank of England Governor, according to a person familiar with the matter

