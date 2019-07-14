(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell left it all but certain he will reduce interest rates this month for the first time in a decade. Carl Riccadonna says while the Fed continues to emphasize data dependence, even a streak of unanticipated strength won’t prevent officials from cutting

China is grappling with a slowdown that will see output growth slide to the weakest pace in almost three decades this year, as factors far beyond the trade war weigh on the economy

Central bankers readying to fight another economic downturn are tossing hand grenades rather than firing bazookas

The risk of a U.K. recession is at its highest level in more than a decade, according to the Resolution Foundation

The new normal of global trade is there are few safe harbors. That’s the lesson Eclat Textile Co. is learning: first in China, now in Vietnam

“Inappropriate incidents” that triggered a crackdown by Japan’s trade ministry on specialty exports to South Korea must have been serious, a senior official said

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan downplayed the risk of U.S. sanctions after buying a Russian-made S-400 missile defense system

Investors are starting to tune out the noise of the billions of dollars that flowed into Saudi bonds and stocks in the first half of the year after the kingdom’s upgrade to emerging-market status

To contact the reporter on this story: Michael Heath in Sydney at mheath1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.