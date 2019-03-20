(Bloomberg) -- Follow the latest global economic news and analysis @economics.

Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your Wednesday started:

Federal Reserve officials are concluding a two-day meeting on Wednesday. Here’s your full decision day guide to what’s coming up, what Bloomberg economists think will happen and a look at how to trade it Meanwhile, investors are betting that over the next year or two, interest rates are more likely to go down than up, even as the White House’s chief economist says the U.S. economy is on track to grow 3 percent or faster this year

Anyone looking for reasons why the global economy is slowing and what can be done about it needs to understand the outlook for China’s consumers, says Jim O’Neill

U.K. inflation unexpectedly accelerated in February, boosted by the cost of food, drink, tobacco and computer games

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his deputy, Taro Aso, tried to close a perceived difference with the Bank of Japan over its 2 percent inflation target Wednesday, but ultimately left open a gap. Here’s a guide to the debate Staying in Japan, the government has downgraded its assessment of the economy for the first time in three year, underscoring rising concerns ahead of a sales-tax hike slated for October

Small Swedish businesses are being hammered by rising import costs amid the krona’s slump

Finally, here’s a look at how Romania -- the distant home to millions -- needs workers back fast

To contact the reporter on this story: David Goodman in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Fergal O'Brien at fobrien@bloomberg.net, Zoe Schneeweiss

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.