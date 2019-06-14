(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help round off your week:

The Federal Reserve will likely cut interest rates this year but not nearly as aggressively as investors expect, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists. Jeffrey Gundlach, billionaire money manager and chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital, said he doesn’t think the Fed will cut next week

China’s industrial output growth slowed to the weakest pace since 2002 and investment decelerated, highlighting the headwinds the economy is facing as it grapples with the U.S. tariff war

Russia cut interest rates for the first time since March 2018 as inflation retreated closer to the central bank’s target

That came as central banks stayed in the spotlight once again this week as more evidence emerged that the holy grail of inflation pressures still isn’t quite within reach

The BOJ may already be the most aggressive central bank in the industrial world, but it maintains it has room to do even more

Finally, read why the Goldilocks era may be soon over for the EU’s star economy

To contact the reporter on this story: David Goodman in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Zoe Schneeweiss

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.