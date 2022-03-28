(Bloomberg) -- Manufacturers from Texas to the East Coast signal they’ll be paying more for raw materials in the next six months, and they also see room to pass some of those costs on to customers.

Survey results from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas on Monday showed a net 59.2% of Texas manufacturers in March expect to receive higher prices for their products six months from now.

Moreover, a gauge of current wages and benefits climbed to the highest in data back to 2004, underscoring a tight job market that’s contributing to inflationary pressures throughout the country.

The Dallas Fed’s manufacturing report is the latest in a recent batch of regional surveys, including district banks in New York, Philadelphia and Richmond, that show building price pressures. A factory index of expected prices received in and around Philadelphia climbed to one of the highest readings since the 1980s. Expectations of input costs were among the highest in 33 years.

Manufacturers in the Richmond Fed region anticipate a 6.56% annualized increase in prices paid six months from now, among the highest figures in data back to 1997. The area’s producers also expect a 5.58% gain in prices charged. That’s up from the 3.4% they projected a year ago.

The New York’s Fed’s survey of producers in the Empire State also showed gauges of expected prices paid and received near their highest in records to 2001.

