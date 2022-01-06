(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Federal Reserve officials are preparing to move more quickly than the last time they tightened monetary policy in a bid to keep the U.S. economy from overheating amid high inflation and near-full employment The FOMC is coalescing around the view the economy is ready for a broad-based removal of monetary accommodation, according to Bloomberg Economics Fed officials have begun debating how to approach shrinking a stockpile of more than $8 trillion of bonds

The mixed picture of the U.S. labor market that emerged in 2021 isn’t going anywhere this year. Most of last year’s trends are expected to linger into at least the first half of 2022

For bankruptcy, a sector usually goosed by global disruption, 2021 was unusually quiet. That could change as stimulus money wanes

The pandemic has tied a series of paralyzing knots in the global economy, but beyond the transportation delays and parts shortages lies a more enduring challenge for supply chains: climate change

Global food prices declined from near a record high at the end of last year, offering some respite to consumers and governments facing a wave of inflationary pressures

Peru is forecast to raise interest rates for a sixth straight month on Thursday as inflation surges amid one of the world’s strongest economic recoveries from the pandemic

Colombian consumer prices rose at their fastest pace since 2016 last year as the economy rebounded robustly

Argentina’s economy minister, Martin Guzman, said the economic plan proposed by the International Monetary Fund as part of a $40 billion debt renegotiation would derail the country’s recovery The rhetoric suggests no deal is imminent

