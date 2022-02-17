(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve has found a culprit for supercharging growth in some of the riskiest corporate debt: itself.

That’s the conclusion, anyway, of economists and researchers writing this week on the New York Fed’s Liberty Street Economics blog, who said the central bank’s efforts to keep the pandemic-pummeled economy afloat also ballooned the risk in bond investors’ portfolios, at least in part.

The U.S. corporate bond market faced an unprecedented wave of so-called fallen angels as Covid panic gripped markets in early 2020. Letting hundreds of billions of dollars of investment-grade debt get downgraded to junk status was a risk the Fed simply couldn’t stomach. So, the central bank said it would purchase corporate bonds, becoming the buyer of last resort to prevent the situation from spiraling further.

The Fed’s stimulus supercharged a trend in recent years in which investors have been driven toward the lowest rung of the investment-grade market -- debt rated around BBB -- in order to juice yields. Trouble is, according to the bloggers, this quantitative easing has encouraged more risk-taking and elevated the market’s vulnerability to shocks down the road.

“These important side effects may need to be factored in when considering the design of QE programs in the future,” the researchers said Wednesday.

Even if there was this unintended consequence, this stimulus did help save the economy from disaster. The Fed’s lending facilities -- some of them really more in spirit than in actual use, since the central bank actually bought very little corporate debt -- encouraged investors to buy bonds, thus ensuring companies still had access to capital.

And this issue predated the pandemic. In the Fed’s last round of stimulus coming out of the 2008 global financial crisis, investors with the greatest exposure to securities that the central bank was buying wanted them even more, in turn lowering borrowing costs. So those companies, which were particularly at risk of falling to junk, issued more debt, especially to fund mergers and acquisitions.

Such a dynamic turned the bond market on its head: Riskier companies with lower credit ratings typically pay more expensive borrowing costs than their high-rated counterparts to reward investors for the risk they take on. But that relationship fell apart when stimulus policies lowered yields broadly, prompting investors to seek out riskier assets for greater returns.

The New York Fed bloggers also placed some of the blame on credit raters, who’ve come under criticism for several years for being too lenient on companies taking on mountains of debt to fund M&A. Issuers try to placate graders by assuring them that the deals will eventually make their businesses more efficient and profitable -- and that they’ll reduce debt. Raters mostly bought the pitch. But in reality, that rosy picture doesn’t always play out.

“This anomaly has been driven by a combination of factors: a boost in investor demand for investment-grade bonds associated with the Federal Reserve’s quantitative easing (QE) and sluggish adjustment of credit ratings for risky BBB issuers,” according to the blog.

Elsewhere in credit markets:

Americas

A measure of high-grade corporate credit risk, CDX IG, climbed Thursday after applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose for the first time since mid-January.

KKR & Co.’s Chris Sheldon is urging investors to seize opportunities in U.S. corporate debt markets created by the Fed’s looming tightening campaign

Amgen Inc., the maker of blockbuster arthritis treatment Enbrel, is selling bonds meant to benefit the environment for the first time, becoming the latest U.S. corporation to tap the fast-growing sustainable finance market

A court-appointed mediator will soon shed fresh light on the status of talks between members of the Sackler family and states opposing Purdue Pharma LP’s sweeping opioid settlement

EMEA

Six issuers tapped Europe’s investment-grade primary markets on Thursday for the equivalent of 3.59 billion euros.

In the leveraged space, junk-rated loans are trading at the lowest since January 2021, according to the S&P European Leveraged Loan Index

Banks are turning to private credit markets to help them offload riskier parts of the deals they underwrote before markets turned sour

Asia

Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. is seeking to extend repayment on about 6 billion yuan ($947 million) of high-yield trust products over three years. That’s a reminder of the troubled Chinese property industry’s mounting stress, which the firm appeared to have largely skirted until recent months.

Lending money to governments with questionable human rights records can hurt investors’ returns as well as their ethics, according to risk-analytics firm Verisk Maplecroft

