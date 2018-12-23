(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Donald Trump says he likes winning. Right now, it’s difficult to count anything but losers if he fires Fed chief Jerome Powell. White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney echoed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that Trump doesn’t think he has the authority to fire the Fed chairman

Mnuchin over the weekend called top executives from the six largest U.S. banks following heavy losses in the stock market

China said it held vice-minister level talks by phone with the U.S. Friday

Emerging markets are tentatively picking themselves up from the floor after a rout that’s wiped about $5 trillion off the value of stocks. But the reprieve may not last long

Brazilians’ optimism about the economy has soared to a record high as President-elect Jair Bolsonaro prepares to take office

