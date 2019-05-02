(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

It was a fairly predictable Federal Reserve interest-rate hold, but Jerome Powell riled things up a bit Wednesday in Washington with comments on inflation that damped rate-cut projections for 2019 The Fed’s message of patience gave central bankers in Asia more room ahead of a big week of decisions

The Bank of England signaled that the market is slightly underpricing the outlook for interest-rate increases over the next three years as long as Brexit goes smoothly

The Czech central bank raised interest rates to the highest in a decade as a persistently weak koruna adds to inflationary pressure

The euro area’s manufacturing slump showed tentative improvement in April as Italy’s contraction slowed markedly and French industry stopped shrinking

The U.S. and China both surprised with strong expansions in the first three months of 2019, yet their imports remained weak, meaning a limited growth cascade onto export powerhouses Germany and South Korea

