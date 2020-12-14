1h ago
Fed Guidance, Canadian Housing, Mexican Drug Money: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week:
- Federal Reserve officials will this week link the future of asset purchases to measures of employment and inflation without taking any immediate action to alter the pace or composition of bond buying, according to economist
- The most expensive housing market in Canada is ready to surge after three years of stagnation
- And in the U.K., the mini property boom still has legs, says Rightmove
- Mexico’s central bank won a respite when a bill that could force it to buy drug money was left off the congressional agenda for Monday
- After Brexit talks were extended again, the EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, said a trade deal with the U.K. could be completed as soon as this week, but there are still significant differences to be bridged
- The European Central Bank made a stark admission last week as it announced a fresh round of policy measures -- even three years from now, it’ll still be well short of its inflation goal of just-under 2%
