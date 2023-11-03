Fed Has Time to Watch the Economy and Be Patient on Rates, Bostic Says

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said policymakers have time to watch how the economy is evolving and be patient when it comes to interest-rate moves.

“Today, my outlook is that we’re going to stay on that slow and steady and if we continue to do that then I think where we are now will be sufficiently restrictive to get us to the 2% level for inflation,” Bostic said in a Bloomberg TV interview with Michael McKee.

He added he thinks officials can get inflation to levels “that are close to our target without seeing a recession.”

The US central bank’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee held interest rates at a 22-year high for a second straight meeting on Wednesday. Chair Jerome Powell told reporters in a press briefing that it’s an open question whether the central bank would need to hike again, and that the Fed is “proceeding carefully,” an assessment that’s often suggested a reluctance to move rates in the near term.

Policymakers have said they want to bring policy rates up to a level that’s “sufficiently restrictive” to put inflation on a meaningful path to 2% and then hold it there for some time. Bostic said that his projection is for interest rates to remain high into the second half of next year, so for about 8 to 10 more months.

“It is still a ways off, and still have a lot to watch and monitor as we think about understanding how the economy is evolving,” Bostic said.

The Atlanta Fed chief’s comments came after a report showed a cooling jobs market. Nonfarm payrolls increased 150,000 last month following a downwardly revised 297,000 in September, a Bureau of Labor Statistics report showed Friday. The unemployment rate climbed to 3.9%, and monthly wage growth slowed.

Bostic, who has been among the most dovish of Fed policymakers, has argued since June that the central bank should hold off on additional hikes because past aggressive actions would slow the economy and gradually reduce price pressures.

As inflation slows, real interest rates increase so that monetary policy becomes more restrictive in a “passive tightening” that should put downward pressure on prices, said Bostic, who took office in 2017.

While he’s not forecasting a recession in his baseline outlook, growth will need to slow in coming months. The US economy grew 4.9% in the third quarter, bolstered by strong consumption.

“We’re going to be in sort of a slow, steady growth that’s methodical,” Bostic said. “It will be one that doesn’t feature a lot of additional pain and disruption for American families.”

