(Bloomberg) -- Two Federal Reserve hawks said they would argue for raising interest rates in half percentage-point steps in the face of economic data “screaming” for prompt action as inflation soars.

Officials increased rates by a quarter point at their meeting this week and forecast six more such moves by the end of the year, according to their median estimate. The projections, known as the dot plot, also showed that almost half of the 16 current policy makers wanted to move faster. Chair Jerome Powell has the task of building a consensus between hawks and doves on the policy-setting committee and wields the most sway over the ultimate course of U.S. monetary policy

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who dissented in favor of a half-point hike and implementing a balance sheet reduction plan this week, said that he favored raising rates above 3% this year -- identifying himself as the lone high dot.

“The combination of strong real economic performance and unexpectedly high inflation means that the committee’s policy rate is currently far too low to prudently manage the U.S. macroeconomic situation,” Bullard said in a statement to explain his dissent. “The committee will have to move quickly to address this situation or risk losing credibility on its inflation target.”

Speaking a short while later, Governor Christopher Waller said the war in Ukraine was the reason he didn’t push for a half-point increase at the meeting, but that was definitely on the table for upcoming meetings.

“The data is basically screaming at us to go 50, but the geopolitical events were telling you to go forward with caution. So those two factors combined pushed me” to support the 25 basis point increase, he told CNBC in an interview. “Going forward that will be an issue whether to think about going 50 in the next couple of meetings or not. But the data certainly seem to suggest that we move in that direction.”

The consumer price index soared 7.9% in February, the most since 1982; the Fed’s 2% inflation target is based on a separate gauge, the personal consumption expenditures price index, which rose 6.1% in the 12 months through January.

Policy makers voted 8-1 to lift their key rate to a target range of 0.25% to 0.5%, the first increase since 2018, after two years of holding borrowing costs near zero to insulate the economy from the pandemic, and signaled they were embarking on a series of hikes. In the Fed’s dot plot, officials’ median projection was for the benchmark rate to end 2022 at about 1.9% -- in line with traders’ bets but higher than previously anticipated -- and then rise to about 2.8% in 2023.

Waller, who was head of the research department at the St. Louis Fed before becoming a governor in 2020, said he favored raising rates by the end of this year to above their neutral level -- a theoretical rate that neither speeds up nor slows down economic activity -- which he estimates to lie between 2% and 2.25%.

“I really favor front-loading our rate hikes, that we need to do more withdrawal of accommodation now if we want to have an impact on inflation later this year and next year,” Waller said. “In that sense, the way to front-load it is to pull some rate hikes forward, which would imply 50 basis points at one or multiple meetings in the near future.”

