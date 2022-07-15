(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials look on track to raise interest rates by 75 basis points for the second straight month when they meet later in July, after policy makers pushed back against a bigger move.

Investors reversed bets on a full percentage-point move after wary comments from officials including Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and St. Louis’s James Bullard, plus a rare bit of good inflation news.

Shortly after they both spoke Friday morning, data showed US consumer long-term inflation expectations declined in early July by more than forecast to 2.8%, versus 3.1% the month before.

Pricing in interest-rate futures contracts currently implies a roughly one-in-six chance that the Fed will hike rates by a full point this month, with a 75 basis-point hike regarded as certain.

“Based on what I have heard, absent the most important voice at the table, there seems to be a rally around 75 basis points” of tightening in July, said Mark Spindel, chief investment officer at MBB Capital Partners LLC, referring to Chair Jerome Powell. “But as we learned last month, the chair is more than capable of moving the target almost at his whim.”

The Fed in June raised the federal funds rate target by 75 basis points -- the biggest hike since 1994 -- to a range of 1.5% to 1.75%, after previously signaling it would hike by 50 basis points.

Powell told reporters after the meeting that they went bigger after an unexpectedly hot consumer price index reading for May, published shortly before the gathering when officials were in blackout, and that 50 or 75 basis points was on the table for July.

Traders boosted bets on a 100 basis-point increase after June’s CPI report came in at a sizzling 9.1% for the year, only to be talked back down.

Bostic, speaking in Tampa, Florida, said he was wary of the bigger rate increase because “moving too dramatically I think would undermine a lot of the other things that are working well.”

He also said that he had a “Go Big” group in his bank, and “every time we get to a meeting, they are like, ‘We should just go, go, go.’ I am not in that group today.” Bostic does not vote on policy this year.

Bullard was quoted earlier this week as saying he favored sticking with a 75 basis-point rate move.

He declined to declare himself on Friday, but did say he favored getting rates to a range of 3.75% to 4% by the end of the year, rather than 3.5%. That implies about 2.25 percentage points of tightening from current levels. Bullard votes on policy this year.

“I still don’t think they’ll do 100” basis points of increase this month, said Derek Tang, an economist at LH Meyer, a Washington policy analysis firm. “It’s a close call, but it’s tactically unsound. How would they justify a downshift to 50 or 75” if inflation remains high.

Wagers on a super-sized hike began fading after Governor Christopher Waller on Thursday backed a 75 basis-point move, though he said he could go bigger if data showed even more forceful action was needed.

Waller specifically said he would look at the June retail sales report. Those figures, released Friday, showed purchases climbed by a more-than-forecast 1% in a broad advance -- but pointed to a leveling-off of demand once adjusted for inflation.

Cleveland Fed chief Loretta Mester, in a Wednesday interview on Bloomberg Television, also said hot June inflation suggested officials should raise rates by at least 75 basis points at their upcoming meeting. Mester, who votes on policy this year, declined to spell out if she would favor going even bigger.

Data between now and the meeting include more information on the health of the housing market, among other things, and some still saw a risk of a larger move.

“There is still a lot of time between now and the July meeting. Everything is on the table,” said Lindsey Piegza, chief economist at Stifel Nicolaus & Co. “At the very least, we see a 75 basis point hike. But I think there is a realistic possibility of a 100 basis point move.”

Officials have pivoted aggressively to fighting inflation from fighting the fallout of the pandemic, after misreading the economy late last year.

They had expected labor supply to return as vaccination levels rose and schools re-opened, easing payroll costs. They also continued to forecast that price increases for many goods would be temporary.

Last September, policy makers forecast the personal consumption expenditures price index -- the basis for the Fed’s 2% inflation target -- would decelerate to 2.2% by the end of this year. The gauge rose 6.3% in the 12 months through May.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.