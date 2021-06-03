Jun 3, 2021
Fed ‘Helicopter Parent,’ Japan Spends Up, Yellen Test: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you through to the weekend:
- The Fed’s plan to begin unwinding its unprecedented backstop of corporate debt is rekindling an idea that many have warned about: investors are convinced that it will bail them out again if needed
- Japanese household spending jumped by double-digits in April as consumers got a temporary reprieve from virus restrictions
- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is facing pressure to move toward a global tax deal by week’s end as she meets her G-7 counterparts
- The yuan has had a fine run but the tide may be turning, even if the People’s Bank of China doesn’t stand in the way
- The RBA will opt against rolling over its three-year yield target to the November 2024 maturity because it would imply no interest-rate increase until 2025, Westpac Banking Corp.’s Bill Evans says
- China’s factory-gate prices look set to get even hotter, Bloomberg Economics says in this look at the week ahead
- Economists, blindsided by a major miss in April’s U.S. employment report, are now ready for any number of surprises
- Now is not the time for the Fed to adjust its bond-buying program, New York Fed President John Williams said
- The RBI is likely to announce a series of steps to sustain support for India’s economy, says Abhishek Gupta
- Canada’s Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland champions a robust fiscal response to the pandemic, but acknowledges her nation’s initial vaccine effort fell short, according to this week’s Podcast
- Even as this year’s Olympics draw nearer, the Tokyo Games of 1964 remain a not-so-distant memory for the city’s residents. From the iconic bullet train to the snaking Metropolitan Expressway and the expanses of Yoyogi Park, the games’ legacy is all around
