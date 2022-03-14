(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The Federal Reserve will begin a multi-month campaign to conquer inflation on Wednesday, as a 25 basis-point hike seems near-certain, and futures markets show around 165 basis points of tightening this year The Fed decision comes as global central banks this week will offer the biggest collective assessment of a changed world since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Widespread lockdowns in China akin to the measures just taken in the southern technology hub of Shenzhen could affect half of the country’s gross domestic product Economists have brought forward their calls for another Chinese interest rate cut after credit growth worsened and the Covid outbreak darkens the economic outlook

Russia has already lost access to almost half of its reserves and sees more risks to President Vladimir Putin’s war chest due to increased pressure from the West on China, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov says A Russian sovereign default is no longer improbable, though it’s unlikely to trigger a global financial crisis, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said

The recent surge in Chile’s inflation-linked bonds is set to come to a halt in the next few weeks as the market begins to rein in price expectations that many analysts say have got out of hand

Joe Biden’s Democrats are likely to pay a price for inflation at the ballot box, even as American consumers are prepared to withstand the economic pain from Russia’s Ukraine invasion Bloomberg Economics’ daily U.S. GDP tracker, which looks at current-quarter growth using high-frequency indicators, indicates activity has been leveling but not decelerating

The number of container ships waiting off Qingdao, one of China’s biggest ports, is continuing to rise as the country doubles down on its Covid-zero policy, adding more delays to a strained global supply chain

