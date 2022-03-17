(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The Federal Reserved has kicked off the most aggressive campaign of interest rate hikes since the mid-2000s after raising rates by a quarter point Wednesday’s hike and hawkish rhetoric has left bond traders stunned as they saw the gap between five- and 10-year yields on the treasury curve inverted for the first time since March 2020 The Fed liftoff reveals that Powell and co. will do whatever it takes to bring inflation under control, thus prioritizing price stability over growth concerns caused by the war in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg Economics Some market participants urge investors to adopt a softly approach when making market bets on the Fed’s hawkish dot plot

Mexico’s new central bank chief Victoria Rodriguez, who was catapulted from little-known technocrat to the most powerful woman in Latin American finance, is being tasked with taming the nation’s biggest inflation problem in two decades

Central banks should focus on inflation and leave governments to respond to cushion economies from the war, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said

The Bank of England is expected to bring its benchmark rate up by a quarter point to 0.75% in response to a worsening inflation outlook Follow our TOPLive blog here

Bank of Japan’s Governor Haruhiko Kuroda vows to stick to monetary stimulus as Japan is on stable path toward 2% inflation Here’s what to expect from Friday’s rate decision

Brazil’s central bank has entered a tightening cycle and raised its key interest rate by 100 basis points signaling more to come if commodity issues prevail

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde says policy makers needs to be flexible to cope with new inflationary trends caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Finally, here is how “baby bonds”, a once radical idea to close wealth gap, is being passed by state governments across the U.S.

