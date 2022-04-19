(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said the central bank needs to move quickly to raise interest rates to around 3.5% this year with multiple half-point hikes and that it shouldn’t rule out rate increases of 75 basis points

World Bank Chief Economist Carmen Reinhart said the global economy is passing through a period of “exceptional uncertainty” and added that she wouldn’t rule out further downgrades to the growth outlook The Washington-based institution has lowered its estimate for global growth in 2022 to 3.2% from a January prediction of 4.1%, spurred by a cut in the outlook for Europe and central Asia that includes Russia and Ukraine The International Monetary Fund will release its own World Economic Outlook at 9 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday

Brazil’s central bank is in for a longer-than-expected battle against inflation as its own workers, together with others from the country’s public and private sectors, demand wage increases of as much as 26% to make up for losses in purchasing power Meanwhile, economist Robin Brooks has become a social media sensation in Brazil for his bullish calls on the real

Chile’s lower house rejected dueling proposals for a new round of pension fund withdrawals, adding more drama in what has been a thorny political issue early in President Gabriel Boric’s government

Japan’s stepped-up verbal defense of the yen failed to stem another sharp slide in the currency Tuesday as the currency breached the 128 mark against the dollar after speeding past 127 earlier in the day

Investors aren’t buying the Chinese government’s bullish rhetoric and promises of support for an economy paying the price for its stringent Covid Zero strategy

