  • Federal Reserve officials next week will raise interest rates for the first time since 2018 and signal a faster pace of hikes in 2022, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg
  • President Joe Biden is set to call for an end of normal trade relations with Russia, clearing the way for increased tariffs on Russian imports
    • Here is why the IMF warns that Russia defaulting on its debt is no longer “an improbable event”
  • Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expects “uncomfortably high” 2022 inflation but no recession despite uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine
    • Bloomberg Economics are seeing sings that goods inflation is spilling over to core services inflation and energy costs passing through to core inflation
    • Goldman Sachs cut its 2022 GDP forecast and warns likelihood of U.S. recession in 2023 is as high as 35%
  • As Gabriel Boric takes office as president of Chile today, governments across Latin America are showing a new awareness of climate change and its link to inequality
  • Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the economic growth target for this year will be a challenge to meet and will require additional support measures, including further possible tax relief
  • Only 47% of American Black homeowners who completed a refinance application with Wells Fargo in 2020 were approved, compared with 72% of White homeowners, according to a Bloomberg News analysis of federal mortgage data
  • Finally, here’s our visual guide that breaks down the world’s military budgets 

