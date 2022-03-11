22h ago
Fed Hike, U.S.-Russia Trade, Uncomfortable Inflation: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Federal Reserve officials next week will raise interest rates for the first time since 2018 and signal a faster pace of hikes in 2022, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg
- President Joe Biden is set to call for an end of normal trade relations with Russia, clearing the way for increased tariffs on Russian imports
- Here is why the IMF warns that Russia defaulting on its debt is no longer “an improbable event”
- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expects “uncomfortably high” 2022 inflation but no recession despite uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine
- Bloomberg Economics are seeing sings that goods inflation is spilling over to core services inflation and energy costs passing through to core inflation
- Goldman Sachs cut its 2022 GDP forecast and warns likelihood of U.S. recession in 2023 is as high as 35%
- As Gabriel Boric takes office as president of Chile today, governments across Latin America are showing a new awareness of climate change and its link to inequality
- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the economic growth target for this year will be a challenge to meet and will require additional support measures, including further possible tax relief
- Only 47% of American Black homeowners who completed a refinance application with Wells Fargo in 2020 were approved, compared with 72% of White homeowners, according to a Bloomberg News analysis of federal mortgage data
- Finally, here’s our visual guide that breaks down the world’s military budgets
