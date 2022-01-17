(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Fed officials head toward their January meeting with only a tentative conviction that inflation will finish the year below 3% and are already saying they may need to raise interest rates faster than expected Billionaire investor Bill Ackman says the Fed is losing its battle against inflation and needs a half-point rate hike to regain credibility

The U.S. Census Bureau shelved planned changes to its population survey after economists said it would have made it harder for them to track more detailed wage and job figures

China’s central bank cut its key interest rate for the first time in almost two years to help bolster an economy that’s lost momentum

Even as U.S. companies scamble to fill jobs, the global unemployment rate is expected to remain above pre-pandemic levels until at least 2023, according to the ILO

Why Argentina and the IMF are once again wrestling over bad debt

Finally, here’s what’s to look out for in the world economy this week: China’s Economy Loses Steam Just as Omicron Spreads: Eco Week

