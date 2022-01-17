2h ago
Fed Hikes, U.S. Population Data, Argentina’s Debt: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- Fed officials head toward their January meeting with only a tentative conviction that inflation will finish the year below 3% and are already saying they may need to raise interest rates faster than expected
- Billionaire investor Bill Ackman says the Fed is losing its battle against inflation and needs a half-point rate hike to regain credibility
- The U.S. Census Bureau shelved planned changes to its population survey after economists said it would have made it harder for them to track more detailed wage and job figures
- China’s central bank cut its key interest rate for the first time in almost two years to help bolster an economy that’s lost momentum
- Even as U.S. companies scamble to fill jobs, the global unemployment rate is expected to remain above pre-pandemic levels until at least 2023, according to the ILO
- Why Argentina and the IMF are once again wrestling over bad debt
- Finally, here’s what’s to look out for in the world economy this week: China’s Economy Loses Steam Just as Omicron Spreads: Eco Week
