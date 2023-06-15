(Bloomberg) -- If the Federal Reserve hikes rates one more time, nearly 40% of mid-sized companies funded with private credit will end up stressed, but further hikes will have minimal additional impact, according to a study by Kroll Bond Rating Agency.

Nearly a quarter of these companies are stressed currently, said KBRA, meaning they aren’t generating enough of a key type of earnings to fully cover their interest obligations. To keep operating, the companies will often have to cut expenses or receive external support.

“Stresses are beginning to emerge for some companies as they realize the impact of higher interest rates in the upcoming interest payment periods,” said William Cox, senior managing director and global head of corporate, financial and government ratings at KBRA.

The Fed on Wednesday didn’t hike interest rates but signaled that it will probably resume tightening at some point.

Even with signs of trouble at companies that have been funded with private credit, many corporations have avoided defaulting by relying on cash holdings or credit facilities, KBRA said. Lenders generally have the upper hand in negotiating about missed payments with these companies and their private equity backers, KBRA said.

Lending agreements, for example, often allow private credit providers to take control of a company if the borrower fails to clear hurdles known as covenants. KBRA’s study looked at more than 2,400 credit assessments, and gauged what would happen to companies if rates rose a quarter of a percentage point, sometimes thought of as one hike, as well as rising as much as 1.75 percentage point. Generally, the percentage of companies that are stressed didn’t rise materially after the Federal funds rate hit about 5.5%.

One sign that companies are struggling now is the growing use of debt with features like payment-in-kind toggles, which allow companies to delay interest payments, Cox said.

“They’re present precisely for these situations and these moments in time,” Cox said. “And the fact that they’re being used increasingly is a sign that the stress exists.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.