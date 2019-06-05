(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

The Federal Reserve is inching toward an interest rate cut after Chairman Jerome Powell signaled an openness to loosening policy if necessary

Global central banks are resuming their first-responder role as the world economy runs into trouble

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin this weekend will have his first chance to break an impasse in a deepening trade war with China -- if officials from the two countries decide they want to jump-start talks at an international meeting in Japan

The International Monetary Fund trimmed its forecasts for economic growth in China, and said the trade war with the U.S. is tilting the balance of risks to the downside

Britain’s dominant services industry expanded more than forecast in May, a survey showed, though that wasn’t enough to lift the overall economy out of stagnation Meanwhile in the euro area, strength among service providers helped economic activity expand at a modest pace

ECB policy makers are in Vilnius to plot a course out of the euro area’s rough patch They have stimulus on their minds, so here’s a look at their tool-kit

Anyone vying to take Mark Carney’s place as Governor of the Bank of England is running out of time to submit their application

