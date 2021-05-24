Fed inflation comments buoy stocks; U.S. dollar weakens

U.S. equity futures rose Tuesday along with European stocks after Federal Reserve officials played down the risk of persistent inflation. A gauge of dollar strength against a basket of peers headed for the lowest level since January.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index was on track for a fresh record high, with technology stocks among the leading gainers. Vonovia SE fell as much as 6.8 per cent after it agreed to acquire rival Deutsche Wohnen SE for about 19 billion euros (US$23 billion) in the biggest-ever takeover in in European real estate, though news of the deal buoyed the sector as a whole.

The Fed comments aided sentiment, as officials reiterated they expect transitory rather than lasting price pressures from the U.S. economic rebound. Treasury yields ticked lower. MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific equity index was set for the highest close in about two weeks as China’s CSI 300 gauge surged more than 3 per cent following Beijing’s efforts to talk down raw material costs.

Fed officials Lael Brainard, Raphael Bostic and James Bullard said they wouldn’t be surprised to see bottlenecks and supply shortages push prices up in coming months as the pandemic recedes, but that much of those gains should be temporary. While market-based measures of inflation expectations have dipped, investors remain cautious about the risk of a pullback in stimulus. They are also monitoring COVID-19 spikes in regions such as Asia.

“Monday’s lethargy seems to have been shaken off after a chorus of Fed voices delivered dovish statements, downplaying arguments for early tightening,” said Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana, an analyst atRand Merchant Bank in Johannesburg, “Let’s not forget that it only takes one inflation print to unsettle investors or a strong economic figure to guide nominal yields higher. And so the lesson is to make hay while the sun shines.”

Elsewhere, Bitcoin held gains Tuesday after Elon Musk’s effort to bolster the token’s green credentials stoked a rally, extending a bout of marked volatility in the wake of last week’s crypto rout. The largest cryptocurrency remains about US$25,000 off its mid-April record.

Oil retreated after the biggest two-day gain since March as investors tracked a recovery in demand that may enable the market to accommodate any fresh flows from Iran should the nation’s nuclear deal be revived.

Here are some events this week:

Bank of Indonesia rate decision Tuesday, Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision Wednesday, Bank of Korea rate decision Thursday.

CEOs of the largest U.S. banks, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, will testify before lawmakers in the Senate Banking and House Financial Services committees Wednesday.

U.S. initial jobless claims, GDP, durable goods, pending home sales on Thursday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4 per cent as of 9:32 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.1 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.2248

The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.77 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.1 per cent to 6.4011 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.4173

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped one basis point to 1.59 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.15 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.81 per cent

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.6 per cent to US$68 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

--With assistance from Katie Greifeld and Andreea Papuc.