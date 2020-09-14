2h ago
Fed Inflation Quest, K-Shaped Recovery, Clash of Ideas: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- The Federal Reserve’s new push for higher inflation means crafting new tactics that convince Americans it won’t clamp down on rising prices
- The U.S. economic recovery is wildly uneven. More than 13 million Americans are unemployed. At the same time, many others have been able to work from home and some are actually richer
- Here’s how Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s economic ideas stack up in some key areas
- If the costs of living these days seems to be rising faster than the official 1.3% U.S. inflation rate, there’s a reason
- Global central bankers are discovering that monetary policies they once viewed as unconventional and temporary are now proving to be conventional and long-lasting
- Finally, here’s our preview of what to watch this week: Fed’s Guidance Catches Up With Powell’s New Strategy: Week Ahead
