The Federal Reserve’s new plan to run the economy hot looks easier said than done as the central bank confronts multiple forces holding down inflation

Efforts to limit the economic fallout from the pandemic are set to swell the U.S. budget deficit to about 15% of gross domestic product. Here’s a look a six ways to deal with ballooning U.S. debt

It’s GDP day in Canada -- here’s what to expect

China’s economy picked up speed in August

The Bank of Japan is going to continue with its current monetary easing, making no immediate changes, despite Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s resignation, according to people familiar with the matter Here’s a reminder how Abenomics worked in Japan

Brazil’s economy chief, facing growing pressure to loosen the purse strings, will stay in the job as long as President Jair Bolsonaro keeps the country on track to fiscal austerity, according to a government official familiar with the minister’s thinking

By almost every reckoning, Argentina’s $65 billion debt restructuring will be approved by a wide margin this weekend. But investors are on alert for the small risk that holdouts could make things complicated

