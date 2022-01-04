(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Tuesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

The White House is likely to nominate economist Philip Jefferson for a seat on the Federal Reserve’s board of governors, according to people familiar with the matter

U.S. high-frequency data show restaurant spending, a proxy for Covid-sensitive services, sharply decelerating. The economy could hit a soft patch in the first quarter

Global central banks are set to diverge in 2022, as some take on the menace of inflation and others stay focused on boosting economic growth. Read our latest guide here

Turkey’s central bank posted an extraordinary daily profit of about $10 billion on the final day of 2021, sparking questions on what caused this overnight boon that will trickle down to the nation’s Treasury

China’s factory activity expanded in December as production and sales picked up, though employment remained weak, a private gauge showed Tuesday China could retain its tight border restrictions for the whole year as it prepares to host the Winter Olympics and a series of political events in 2022, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said Demand for Chinese products stands to get a structural lift from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, which kicked into gear in January

German joblessness continued to fall in December before the country tightened restrictions to ward off a wave of infections sparked by the omicron variant

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.