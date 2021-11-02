(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Federal Reserve policy makers are expected to announce this week that they will start scaling back their massive asset-purchase program amid greater concern over inflation, economists surveyed by Bloomberg said Here’s Bloomberg Economics’ take on why the Fed will lift off in 2022

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to hold votes this week on both the infrastructure bill and President Joe Biden’s signature stimulus package

Last year the global economy came juddering to a halt. This year it got moving again, only to become stuck in one of history’s biggest traffic jams. New Bloomberg Economics gauges show the extent of the global supply shortages that are pushing prices higher and putting economic recoveries at risk Meanwhile, the world’s largest shipping hubs are suffering elevated levels of congestion as containers pile up at seaports from Singapore to Greece’s Piraeus

The Reserve Bank of Australia bowed to market pressure Tuesday, abandoning a bond-yield target after an acceleration in inflation spurred traders to price in higher borrowing costs. The forecast for underlying inflation now suggests rate hikes could arrive a little sooner than previously expected -- in early, rather than mid-to-late, 2024, Bloomberg Economics says The RBA’s action shows the Bank of Japan and other central banks the difficulty of maintaining a yield goal when market momentum builds. Here’s what it means for global central banks

China’s fiscal policy will provide the main support to economic growth next year while significant monetary easing is unlikely, according to a former adviser to China’s central bank

