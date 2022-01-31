(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Monday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

The Federal Reserve is set for its most aggressive liftoff period in decades -- just don’t look to 2015 for guidance on its path The U.S. central bank could opt to raise its benchmark rate by 50 basis points if a bolder approach to taming inflation is needed, Atlanta Fed chief Raphael Bostic said Jerome Powell’s hawkish pivot suggests a key crutch of support for the global economy will be pulled away sooner than expected

The network of hospitals, prestigious universities and prep schools that has propelled New England’s regional economic growth for decades is dragging the recovery in its labor market and fueling historically high unemployment

The pandemic shift to working at home has spurred blue-collar Americans -– who’ve largely been left out of that trend -– to seek a career change.

U.S. senators are close to agreeing on a Russia sanctions bill that could include penalties even if President Vladimir Putin doesn’t send troops into Ukraine U.S. President Joe Biden and Qatar’s ruler are due to discuss shoring up energy supplies to Europe when they meet at the White House on Monday

Mexico’s gross domestic product shrank at the end of 2021, putting the economy in technical recession after supply chain shortages and lack of fiscal stimulus by the government hurt activity

Brazil analysts raised their 2022 inflation expectations further above target for the third week in a row as the central bank prepares to lift its interest rate into double digits at Wednesday’s policy meeting

Finally, here’s what’s to look out for in the world economy this week

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.