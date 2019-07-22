(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Fed chief Jerome Powell and his colleagues look primed to cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point later this month. Boston Fed chief Eric Rosengren said he doesn’t believe the economy needs a rate cut, given the positive data that’s rolled in since mid-June

This week, however, sees European Central Bank President Mario Draghi take center stage, setting monetary policy with a plan that will see his influence linger well after he’s replaced by Christine Lagarde

On trade, face-to-face negotiations between the top Chinese and U.S. trade negotiators could happen soon, according to Chinese state media, after a number of goodwill gestures by Beijing over the weekend Here’s how Europe plans to use the U.S. election to beat Trump’s trade war

Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan is facing a new wall of pressure that could force him to push the world’s lowest central bank interest rate even lower

India’s central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said policy makers have effectively delivered more easing than the three interest-rate cuts this year suggest, signaling a more cautious stance on future action

Finally, Africa’s potential workforce will likely be larger than Asia’s by the end of the 21st century as both continents wrestle with different demographic and economic challenges

To contact the reporter on this story: David Goodman in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Zoe Schneeweiss

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.