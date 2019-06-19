(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

The Federal Reserve signaled it was ready to lower interest rates for the first time since 2008, citing “uncertainties” that have increased the case for a cut as officials seek to prolong the near-record U.S. economic expansion

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said he intends to serve his full four-year term, after President Donald Trump asked White House lawyers earlier this year to explore options for removing him

The world’s biggest bond market has further marching orders for Powell and his colleagues: don’t dawdle on those cuts; this chart shows that traders are now certain of an easing as soon as next month -- our economists say a July cut is no sure thing

Indonesia is on track to join the Philippines in a new monetary-easing cycle as a darkening global outlook forces Asia’s most aggressive interest-rate hikers of recent times to reverse course

Two-thirds of jobs in the developing world are at risk from new technologies. And in Southeast Asia at least, women will fare worse than men

New Zealand’s economic growth rate held at a five-year low in the first quarter, leaving the door open for the central bank to cut interest rates again

Brazil held its benchmark interest rate at a record low as policy makers await the advance of a crucial pension overhaul proposal

To contact the reporter on this story: Chris Bourke in Sydney at cbourke4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Henry Hoenig

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.