(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week:

  • The Fed’s move to an extended era of low interest rates offers an opportunity for emerging economy central banks to do the same
  • Once the world’s fastest-growing major economy, India is set to post the steepest quarterly decline in gross domestic product in Asia
  • A twin-speed economy is developing in Australia and posing a challenge for the central bank
  • The race to replace Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is starting to take shape as candidates declare their interest. The country’s former defense minister is seen as a likely candidate to succeed
  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi is advocating for China and the EU to reach a deal on investments by the end of the year, Les Echos reports
  • America’s labor market probably extended its rebound in August to push the unemployment rate below 10%
  • Rishi Sunak will on Monday stop picking up part of the tab for millions of Britons’ dinners
  • Indonesia’s efforts to revive the economy took a stumble as virus outbreaks forced some factories to shut
  • Turkey probably contained the damage from the coronavirus pandemic last quarter with a campaign of stimulus that came at the cost of destabilizing the lira
  • The popularity of Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has collapsed over the past five months, losing a 26-point lead

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.