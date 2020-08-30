1h ago
Fed Low Rate Spreads, India Slump, Two-Speed Australia: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week:
- The Fed’s move to an extended era of low interest rates offers an opportunity for emerging economy central banks to do the same
- Once the world’s fastest-growing major economy, India is set to post the steepest quarterly decline in gross domestic product in Asia
- A twin-speed economy is developing in Australia and posing a challenge for the central bank
- The race to replace Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is starting to take shape as candidates declare their interest. The country’s former defense minister is seen as a likely candidate to succeed
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi is advocating for China and the EU to reach a deal on investments by the end of the year, Les Echos reports
- America’s labor market probably extended its rebound in August to push the unemployment rate below 10%
- Rishi Sunak will on Monday stop picking up part of the tab for millions of Britons’ dinners
- Indonesia’s efforts to revive the economy took a stumble as virus outbreaks forced some factories to shut
- Turkey probably contained the damage from the coronavirus pandemic last quarter with a campaign of stimulus that came at the cost of destabilizing the lira
- The popularity of Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has collapsed over the past five months, losing a 26-point lead
