(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve on Wednesday lowered the rate on one of the tools it uses to help control its benchmark even as it left unchanged the overall target range for the fed funds rate.

Fed officials decided to lower the interest paid on excess reserves by 5 basis points to 2.35 percent, effective May 2, although policy makers kept the overall target range for the fed funds rate unchanged at 2.25 percent to 2.50 percent.

The central bank’s shift follows an increase in recent weeks in the effective fed funds rate within that band. The benchmark has been above IOER for more than a month and this week crept up to 2.45 percent, fueled in part by rates squeezing higher in other short-term funding markets.

Key Insights

Lowering the interest on excess reserves (IOER) rate could put downward pressure on the fed funds rate by further reducing the incentive for banks to park money at the central bank and instead lend in other short-term markets, such as fed funds.

This is the third time in the past year that the Fed has increased the gap between IOER and the top of the central bank’s target range, which is now 15 basis points above IOER.

This latest adjustment echoes actions it took in June and December to keep in check the buoyant effective fed funds rate, although it’s the first time that the Fed has shifted IOER in the absence of a change to the main target range. On previous occasions, the tweaks took place in conjunction with increase to the main target range, with IOER rising by just 20 basis points each time and the main range being boosted by 25 basis points.

Strategists including Bank of America’s Mark Cabana and JPMorgan’s Alex Roever said before the move that they believe the best way for the Fed to control short-term interest rates and curb funding pressures is to establish a standing repurchase agreement facility.

Market Action

Treasuries extended their gains after the Fed tweak; 10-year yield was down 4 basis points on the day at around 2.46 percent, while two-year yield was 5 basis points lower at 2.21 percent.

The dollar fell.

