Fed May End Taper, No Powell Pause, Argentina Fightback: Eco Day

(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics:

America’s growing debt pile may force the Federal Reserve to stop shrinking its balance sheet before the year is out

Don’t expect turmoil in Turkey and the wider emerging-market selloff to stay the hand of Fed chief Jerome Powell from raising interest rates

Battered by emerging-market turmoil, Argentina again came out swinging: following its rate hike to 45% and plans to eliminate short-term debt, the government weighed in with measures to boost fiscal revenue

Turkey’s crisis -- a confluence of rising external and domestic vulnerabilities -- invites comparison with the taper tantrum, says Tom Orlik while outlining why it’s likely to last longer and bite harder

President Erdogan vowed to boycott iPhones as the U.S. held firm to its demand that Turkey release an evangelical pastor. Meanwhile, the volatility engulfing emerging markets increases the odds of another Indonesian rate hike, and India’s trade deficit widened to the most in more than five years, worsening the outlook for the rupee

Fox Business has picked the wrong Scandinavian country to characterize as a socialist dystopia

To contact the reporter on this story: Michael Heath in Sydney at mheath1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Chris Bourke

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.