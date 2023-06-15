Fed May Hike Just Once More After ‘Awkward’ Pause, Clarida Says

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve is now in a “data-dependent” mode before it delivers what may be just one final increase in US borrowing costs next month, former Vice President Richard Clarida said.

“I do think that if the data is closer to market expectations versus Fed expectations, that they could be done in July,” Clarida, who is now a global economic advisor at Pacific Investment Management Co. told Bloomberg Television on Thursday. “I really think that for the first time in a long time, the Fed is data dependent.”

He spoke a day after the Fed paused its interest-rate-hiking campaign while projecting higher-than-previously-expected borrowing costs amid what Chair Jerome Powell called surprisingly persistent inflation. The US central-bank chief added that the forthcoming decision on July 26 will be a “live” one.

“Given what we saw yesterday, they’ll probably get that rate hike in at the July meeting,” Clarida said, observing that the US central bank has a more hawkish view than either investors or Pimco. “The Fed has inflation coming down more slowly than a lot of folks, and the Fed also has a smaller rise in unemployment than a lot of people expect.”

With only one more labor report and one more consumer-price-index reading before the next decision, the Fed won’t have too much more data to go on, according to Clarida.

“It was what I would call an awkward but hawkish pause,” he said.

Clarida added that some market suggestions of the Fed hiking up to 10% are unlikely to transpire.

“A rate of about 6% right now would probably be a plausible endpoint,” he said.

