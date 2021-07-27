2h ago
Fed Meeting, Global Recovery Gap, Korea Confidence Dips: Eco Day
Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Bloomberg Economics anticipates only modest tweaks to the Fed policy statement out of Wednesday’s FOMC meeting
- The IMF warned unequal access to vaccines was further widening the recovery gap between advanced and developing economies
- South Korean consumers turned less optimistic about the economy as the country grapples with its worst coronavirus outbreak to date
- It’s everywhere. At the White House. In consumer data. On earnings calls: Anxiety that inflation is about to gut the economy. Two places it isn’t are the stock and bond markets
- BOJ chief Haruhiko Kuroda indicated the geographical spread of its foreign currency-denominated reserves wouldn’t suddenly change
- U.S. consumer confidence improved for a sixth straight month in July
- ECB policy makers have acknowledged their new push to boost inflation expectations could take quite a while to kick in. The bank should consider keeping some of the flexibility of its bond-buying program, Governing Council member Pablo Hernandez de Cos said
- Bank of Canada officials need to “temper their enthusiasm” that strong inflation readings will be short-lived, a former governor says
- Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s administration announced the largest public hiring spree in Spain’s recent history
- Global efforts to tackle climate change suffered another setback this week as India failed to attend a key diplomatic gathering in London
