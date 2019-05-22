(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

The U.S. is weighing blacklisting up to five Chinese surveillance firms, widening its efforts to cut off supplies of technology to Chinese companies. Meanwhile China’s Xi Jinping called for a new "Long March" as the dispute worsens

Fed minutes are published today, here’s what to expect

U.S. policy makers may have “slightly overdone it” by hiking in December, though it’s premature to talk about a rate cut, said Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard If you thought the Fed was done with quantitative easing, you might only be half right

Poland’s central bank is throwing its weight behind the government’s bid to keep the country out of the euro

Turkey is paying the price for its pre-election efforts to tinker with markets, with the economy starved of investment, fueling demand for foreign currency among households and businesses and further undermining the lira

Japanese exports fell for a fifth straight month in April, offering the latest sign that China’s slowdown and its trade conflict with the U.S. are continuing to weigh on Japan’s economy

India’s economy showed nascent signs of a recovery in April as a general election got underway, helping to somewhat lift the political uncertainty holding back investments

China’s currency is showing a striking change in trading behavior -- it’s now trading more like a riskier currency, says Yuki Masujima

How channeling the Ivy League helped a Maori tribe earn $1.3 billion

Finally, ten years after the financial crisis, economists and investors are questioning all of their old assumptions

