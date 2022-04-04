(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is headed toward an uncertain destination and the terrain may shift as he forges ahead with higher rates Investors will parse the Fed’s minutes this week to gauge its appetite for a half-point increase next month

The European Union said work is under way on additional sanctions to penalize Russia for what appear to be war crimes in Ukraine The two European leaders most closely allied to Russian President Vladimir Putin before he launched his invasion won decisive election victories on pledges to stay out of the war The ECB is right to press forward with its plan to normalize monetary policy even as the Ukraine conflict creates “elevated uncertainty,” Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said

Investors in Russia’s sovereign bonds due on Monday are on alert for a payment of more than half a billion dollars -- an amount that’s set to be Russia’s biggest debt-stress test since the war began

Covid lockdowns and the Ukraine conflict risk pushing China’s growth below 5%, according to Bloomberg Economics Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she wouldn’t seek a second term, ending a tumultuous five-year tenure

Turkish inflation soared to a fresh two-decade high in March, leaving the lira increasingly vulnerable by depriving it of a buffer against market selloffs

Peru’s President Pedro Castillo approved a 10% increase in the minimum wage following days of protests that were fueled by soaring inflation

Former World Bank economist Rodrigo Chaves won Costa Rica’s presidential election with promises of fiscal discipline after his rival Jose Maria Figueres conceded

