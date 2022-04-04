(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Monday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell is headed toward an uncertain destination and the terrain may shift as he forges ahead with higher rates
    • Investors will parse the Fed’s minutes this week to gauge its appetite for a half-point increase next month
  • The European Union said work is under way on additional sanctions to penalize Russia for what appear to be war crimes in Ukraine
    • The two European leaders most closely allied to Russian President Vladimir Putin before he launched his invasion won decisive election victories on pledges to stay out of the war
    • The ECB is right to press forward with its plan to normalize monetary policy even as the Ukraine conflict creates “elevated uncertainty,” Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said
  • Investors in Russia’s sovereign bonds due on Monday are on alert for a payment of more than half a billion dollars -- an amount that’s set to be Russia’s biggest debt-stress test since the war began
  • Covid lockdowns and the Ukraine conflict risk pushing China’s growth below 5%, according to Bloomberg Economics
    • Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she wouldn’t seek a second term, ending a tumultuous five-year tenure
  • Turkish inflation soared to a fresh two-decade high in March, leaving the lira increasingly vulnerable by depriving it of a buffer against market selloffs
  • Peru’s President Pedro Castillo approved a 10% increase in the minimum wage following days of protests that were fueled by soaring inflation
  • Former World Bank economist Rodrigo Chaves won Costa Rica’s presidential election with promises of fiscal discipline after his rival Jose Maria Figueres conceded
  • Finally, here’s what’s to look out for in the world economy this week

 

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.