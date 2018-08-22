Fed Minutes, Next for U.S.-China, Nafta Deal, ECB Posts: Eco Day

Federal Reserve minutes due later today may provide clues on what’s becoming an increasingly controversial topic: the outlook for interest rates next year

Making America great again isn’t proving so great for other parts of the world: the U.S. is set to be the only Group of Seven nation to see economic growth accelerate this year

The U.S. and Mexico moved closer toward a consensus on how to forge a new North American Free Trade Agreement even though key hurdles remain

The U.S.’s job market is hot, but wages remain on ice

Euro-area wages are on the rise, giving another boost to the ECB’s view that it’s the right time to change policy tack

The U.S.-China tit-for-tat tariffs will cause China’s economy to slow more sharply next year if they’re enacted, according to our survey of 16 analysts; as talks between the two nations resume this week, here’s a look at what’s next in the ongoing dispute We’ve taken a look at Trump’s claim that China’s economy won’t catch the U.S.

Analysis by Bloomberg Economics finds that the U.K. has missed out on an export boom because the composition of foreign demand was unfavorable and exporters failed to take full advantage of the collapse in the pound Scrapping the U.K.’s lowest value coins -- the 1 and 2 pence -- would have no economically significant impact on inflation, according to a post on the Bank of England’s staff blog

Robert Holzmann, an economics professor who’s researched social security systems, has emerged as the frontrunner for succeeding Ewald Nowotny as the Austrian central bank governor and member of the ECB’s governing council

Slovenia is also in the process of finding a new central bank chief

For all the frenzy over the Bank of Japan’s first policy tweak in almost two years, little seems to have changed for the nation’s insurers

